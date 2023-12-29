Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 98,060.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,398,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,005,000 after buying an additional 5,393,332 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,777,000 after buying an additional 61,906 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,585,000 after buying an additional 31,942 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,032,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,029,000 after buying an additional 115,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 945,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,804,000 after buying an additional 133,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTEK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total transaction of $92,514.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tetra Tech news, insider Roger R. Argus sold 3,670 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.92, for a total value of $601,586.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,346.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 559 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total value of $92,514.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,232 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,987. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $168.05 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.19 and a 52 week high of $173.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Stories

