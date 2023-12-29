Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered shares of Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

TGH stock opened at $49.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.92 and its 200 day moving average is $42.67. Textainer Group has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $49.60.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.75 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 29.57% and a return on equity of 13.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Textainer Group will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Textainer Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,661,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,555,000 after purchasing an additional 139,904 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Textainer Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,842,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,937,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,883,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,229,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,796,000 after buying an additional 95,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 873,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,524,000 after buying an additional 10,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

