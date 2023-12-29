Textron Inc. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Textron in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Textron’s current full-year earnings is $5.54 per share.

Get Textron alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Textron in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.57.

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $80.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.98. Textron has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.22. Textron had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $702,410.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Textron

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,161,000 after buying an additional 177,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Textron by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,231,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,287,657,000 after purchasing an additional 519,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,564,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $711,561,000 after purchasing an additional 47,344 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 3.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,756,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $527,948,000 after purchasing an additional 220,891 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 11.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,745,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $448,923,000 after purchasing an additional 596,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

(Get Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.