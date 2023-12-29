TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to $140.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $127.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

TFII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins reduced their price target on TFI International from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens reduced their price target on TFI International from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on TFI International from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TFI International from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on TFI International from $153.00 to $133.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $154.65.

TFII opened at $135.76 on Tuesday. TFI International has a 12 month low of $98.61 and a 12 month high of $138.16. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.17.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.16). TFI International had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TFI International will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 23.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at $11,926,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in TFI International during the 4th quarter valued at $5,941,000. QV Investors Inc. raised its stake in TFI International by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 382,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,581,000 after buying an additional 47,058 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TFI International by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after buying an additional 37,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,270,000. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

