The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Receives $52.77 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.77.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of New York Mellon

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.3 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $52.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $52.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.18.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.44%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.