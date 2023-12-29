The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,403 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in shares of Boeing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 523.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BA. William Blair initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA opened at $260.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.07. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($6.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

