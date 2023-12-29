The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Clorox by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Clorox by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Clorox from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

Shares of CLX opened at $142.06 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.30.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 705.89%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

