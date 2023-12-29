The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $239.81.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $184.17 on Friday. Hershey has a 12-month low of $178.82 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.42 and its 200 day moving average is $212.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hershey will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,682 shares of company stock worth $883,405 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

