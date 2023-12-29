The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,160,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,458,000 after purchasing an additional 465,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hershey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after buying an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Hershey by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,144,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,941,000 after buying an additional 111,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 97,975.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,329,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,746,000 after purchasing an additional 290,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $239.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $883,405 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $184.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.37. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The stock has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

