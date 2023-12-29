The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Receives $163.60 Average PT from Brokerages

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.63.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Progressive from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

NYSE:PGR opened at $158.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.65. Progressive has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $165.57. The company has a market cap of $92.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.42.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. On average, analysts predict that Progressive will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.44%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,521,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,521,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,772 shares of company stock worth $18,619,379. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 97,906.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,255,530,000 after buying an additional 371,725,263 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,918,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,813,550,000 after buying an additional 1,019,643 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 1.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,382,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,774,286,000 after buying an additional 254,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,956,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,303,427,000 after buying an additional 560,479 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 14.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,002,542,000 after buying an additional 2,666,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

