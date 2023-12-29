The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Progressive were worth $25,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Progressive by 97,906.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,255,530,000 after buying an additional 371,725,263 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,918,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,813,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,643 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 1.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,382,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,774,286,000 after purchasing an additional 254,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Progressive by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,956,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,303,427,000 after purchasing an additional 560,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Progressive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,131,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,736,980,000 after purchasing an additional 87,687 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Progressive from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup raised Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.63.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive stock opened at $158.34 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $165.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.42.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.68%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,521,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,772 shares of company stock worth $18,619,379 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

