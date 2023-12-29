The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Acquired by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 11,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $65.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.54. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $88.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($2.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.83) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $374.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.16 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 421.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.04) EPS. Research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.88%.

Several brokerages have commented on SMG. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $2,848,725.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,923,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,552,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $2,848,725.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,923,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,552,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $119,622.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,136.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,354,208 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

