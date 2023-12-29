The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 107,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $27,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE SHW opened at $312.84 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $205.43 and a twelve month high of $314.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $80.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $272.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.22.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.11.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

