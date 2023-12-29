The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 172.6% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 136.9% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $90.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.46 billion, a PE ratio of 70.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

