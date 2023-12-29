Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.57

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.57 and last traded at $33.42, with a volume of 12148 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.17.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Thermon Group Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.04. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $123.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.59 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THR. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermon Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 134.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Thermon Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermon Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Thermon Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

