TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TopBuild from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $312.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TopBuild in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on TopBuild from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded TopBuild from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $308.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $303.91.

NYSE BLD opened at $377.70 on Tuesday. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $150.88 and a 52 week high of $380.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $299.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.64.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.84. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TopBuild will post 19.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $374,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total transaction of $936,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,034,518. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $374,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,240. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in TopBuild by 107.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in TopBuild by 37.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

