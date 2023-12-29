Toro Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,176 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,709% compared to the typical volume of 65 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. DA Davidson cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Get Toro alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Toro

Insider Transactions at Toro

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $471,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 939 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $93,007.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,423. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $471,696.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,399 shares of company stock valued at $729,874. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTC. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Toro by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Toro by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Toro by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Toro by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Toro by 249.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,061,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,246,000 after buying an additional 757,641 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toro Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TTC stock opened at $96.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Toro has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $117.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.75.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $983.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.65 million. Toro had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 29.60%. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Toro will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

About Toro

(Get Free Report)

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.