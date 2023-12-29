Traders Purchase High Volume of Rover Group Call Options (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 17,748 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 6,623% compared to the typical volume of 264 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROVR. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rover Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Rover Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Rover Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROVR opened at $10.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.97. Rover Group has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.20 and a beta of 1.99.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.23 million. Rover Group had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rover Group will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Group Next L.P. Foundry sold 92,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $597,834.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,137,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,867,675.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Charles Wickers sold 6,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $52,041.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,885.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Next L.P. Foundry sold 92,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $597,834.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,137,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,867,675.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 870,487 shares of company stock valued at $7,605,392 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rover Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Rover Group during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rover Group by 45.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 339,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 105,772 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rover Group during the second quarter worth approximately $4,200,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rover Group during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Rover Group by 34.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

