Traders Purchase Large Volume of Evelo Biosciences Put Options (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,885 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,101% compared to the typical volume of 157 put options.
Evelo Biosciences Stock Performance
EVLO stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.73. Evelo Biosciences has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $33.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.77.
Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.68.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the first quarter worth $38,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 14,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 18,469 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 654.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19,639 shares during the period. 50.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Evelo Biosciences Company Profile
Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing oral medicines that act on immune cells in the small intestine with systemic effects. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe product candidate, which has completed a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of psoriais; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.
