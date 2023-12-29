Traders Purchase Large Volume of Evelo Biosciences Put Options (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,885 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,101% compared to the typical volume of 157 put options.

Evelo Biosciences Stock Performance

EVLO stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.73. Evelo Biosciences has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $33.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.77.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EVLO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the first quarter worth $38,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 14,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 18,469 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 654.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19,639 shares during the period. 50.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing oral medicines that act on immune cells in the small intestine with systemic effects. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe product candidate, which has completed a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of psoriais; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.