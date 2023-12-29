Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 28,315 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,998% compared to the average daily volume of 914 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suncor Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SU. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the third quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 260.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE SU opened at $31.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $35.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.39 and its 200 day moving average is $32.05.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on SU shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SU

About Suncor Energy

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.