Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Bought by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $4,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,816,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,300 shares during the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 217,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after buying an additional 33,265 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 444.4% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 168,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after buying an additional 137,503 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 301,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,567,000 after buying an additional 55,169 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $35.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $43.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.28. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.18.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

