Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 232,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,130 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 617.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.97.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE TFC opened at $37.31 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.04.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

