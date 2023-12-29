Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,997 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 17.4% in the second quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 77,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 19.2% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 113,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 18,337 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 116,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 329.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 67,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.3% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,544,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,189,000 after acquiring an additional 91,579 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.04. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Odeon Capital Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.97.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.