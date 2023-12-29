TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRST opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average of $28.51. The company has a market capitalization of $601.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.89. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $38.81.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.29 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 11.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of TrustCo Bank Corp NY

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, EVP Robert M. Leonard acquired 1,000 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $25,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,478.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired a total of 3,742 shares of company stock valued at $97,780 over the last 90 days. 3.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 49.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading

