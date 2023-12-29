U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.93. The firm has a market cap of $42.91 million, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.95. U.S. Global Investors has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $3.30.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The asset manager reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.31 million for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 20.78%.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GROW. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 25.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 69,281 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter worth $113,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in U.S. Global Investors by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 32,045 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 29,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

