Ultra Trading 11.4% Lower Over Last Week (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. In the last week, Ultra has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $76.49 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000504 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,826.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.81 or 0.00596696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.55 or 0.00206539 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00023600 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00026522 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000329 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002108 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,278,328 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 354,278,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.21091686 USD and is up 0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $2,398,443.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.