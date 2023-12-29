UMB Bank n.a. Has $17.87 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 538,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,766 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $28.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.47 and its 200 day moving average is $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $162.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 89.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

