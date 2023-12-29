UMB Bank n.a. Has $931,000 Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 143.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 96.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE PFG opened at $79.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $93.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFG. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.91.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

