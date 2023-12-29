UMB Bank n.a. Has $960,000 Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in KLA were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of KLA by 97,540.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,571,088,000 after buying an additional 244,216,016 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $572,224,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of KLA by 32.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,177,840,000 after buying an additional 715,425 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth $205,999,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 22.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after buying an additional 385,420 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KLAC. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $527.94.

KLAC opened at $586.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $534.21 and its 200 day moving average is $497.28. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $355.88 and a fifty-two week high of $597.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

