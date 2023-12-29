UMB Bank n.a. Increases Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,221 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,217 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.5% during the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.3% during the second quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.45.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC stock opened at $236.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $260.20. The firm has a market cap of $53.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.21%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

