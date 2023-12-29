UMB Bank n.a. Sells 22,244 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,244 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 86,191.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 545,751,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,126,381,000 after buying an additional 545,118,661 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $631,922,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 87,332.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,738,000 after buying an additional 7,502,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 23.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,223,000 after buying an additional 5,180,027 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C opened at $51.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $53.23. The firm has a market cap of $98.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on C. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.62.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

