UMB Bank n.a. Trims Holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $276,000. CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 341.9% during the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 47,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 36,664 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 64.4% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 253,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after buying an additional 99,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 234,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after buying an additional 25,093 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $22.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.52.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

