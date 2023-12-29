United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Sells $1,375,620.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total value of $1,375,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,391,052.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

UTHR opened at $219.24 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $204.44 and a 12-month high of $279.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $230.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.67.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $609.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.82 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 19.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective (up from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 24.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

