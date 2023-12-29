V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.13.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on V.F. from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on V.F. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on V.F. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised V.F. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get V.F. alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on VFC

V.F. Price Performance

NYSE:VFC opened at $19.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.64, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49. V.F. has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $32.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). V.F. had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. V.F.’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that V.F. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. V.F.’s payout ratio is -65.45%.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director Matthew J. Shattock bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $291,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $583,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in V.F. by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Free Report

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.