Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Stock Position Reduced by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $23,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 3.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Vail Resorts by 18.4% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 25.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $28,095,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MTN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $276.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.00.

Insider Activity at Vail Resorts

In related news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $580,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

NYSE MTN opened at $218.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.49. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.88 and a 1 year high of $266.26.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.59) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $258.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.28%. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 152.88%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

See Also

