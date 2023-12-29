Valley National Bancorp Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 11,238 put options on the company. This is an increase of 272% compared to the average volume of 3,025 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $864,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,427,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,856,000 after purchasing an additional 356,880 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 96.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 141,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 69,614 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 107.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,443,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,037,000 after buying an additional 2,301,128 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 7.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,025,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,499,000 after buying an additional 920,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 13.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 243,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 29,146 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VLY opened at $11.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.91. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $12.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $871.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Hovde Group upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

