Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial & Tax Architects LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,026,000. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $5,957,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 31,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $89.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.02. The stock has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $94.53.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

