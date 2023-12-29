VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
VBI Vaccines Stock Up 3.8 %
VBI Vaccines stock opened at $0.59 on Thursday. VBI Vaccines has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.84.
VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 199.61% and a negative net margin of 1,403.15%. On average, research analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.
