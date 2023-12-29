Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Veritex from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

Get Veritex alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on VBTX

Veritex Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.41. Veritex has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Veritex had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $109.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gregory B. Morrison acquired 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $29,998.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,702.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 5,047.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,294,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,264 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Veritex by 6,854.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,272,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,818,000 after buying an additional 1,254,309 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Veritex by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,014,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,516,000 after buying an additional 696,629 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Veritex by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,641,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,299,000 after buying an additional 645,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veritex by 750.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 698,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,446,000 after buying an additional 616,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

(Get Free Report)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.