Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

VRTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.27.

VRTX stock opened at $409.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $358.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $282.21 and a twelve month high of $413.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total value of $1,951,177.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 46,254 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,970,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $4,847,788.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 22,425 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,386,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,260 shares of company stock worth $15,640,524 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

