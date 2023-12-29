Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Increased by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,533 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 2.0% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HWG Holdings LP increased its stake in Visa by 18.4% during the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,358,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $260.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $478.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.89. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.50 and a 52 week high of $263.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.67.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

