Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Stock Price Down 2% After Insider Selling

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) fell 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $29.42 and last traded at $29.54. 227,566 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,686,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.14.

Specifically, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $7,767,395.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,306,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,595,368.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $560,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,380,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,740,078.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $7,767,395.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,306,546 shares in the company, valued at $38,595,368.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on VNO. Compass Point began coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Monday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.55.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.54.

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -59.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $376,294,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,326,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,448,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723,170 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,238,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,852,000. Institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

