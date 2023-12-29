voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

voxeljet Trading Up 3.1 %

VJET opened at $1.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.42. voxeljet has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1.41.

voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 51.95% and a negative net margin of 34.70%. The business had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter.

voxeljet Company Profile

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

