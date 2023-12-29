Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW) Announces GBX 0.25 Dividend

Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Walker Crips Group Price Performance
WCW stock opened at GBX 25 ($0.32) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £10.65 million, a P/E ratio of 2,500.00 and a beta of 0.46. Walker Crips Group has a 52 week low of GBX 20.60 ($0.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 30 ($0.38). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 23.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 23.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.90.
About Walker Crips Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Walker Crips Group
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Four beaten-down penny stocks ready to take off
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Walker Crips Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker Crips Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.