Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW) Announces GBX 0.25 Dividend

Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

WCW stock opened at GBX 25 ($0.32) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £10.65 million, a P/E ratio of 2,500.00 and a beta of 0.46. Walker Crips Group has a 52 week low of GBX 20.60 ($0.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 30 ($0.38). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 23.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 23.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.90.

Walker Crips Group plc engages in the provision of financial products and services to private and professional clients in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Financial Planning & Wealth Management, and Software as a Service. The company offers investment management services, such as discretionary bespoke and model portfolio, as well as advisory managed and dealing services; and financial planning services comprising cash flow planning, pensions and retirement planning, self-invested personal pensions (SIPP)/small self-administered schemes (SSAS), investment, tax planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, and protection services to individuals, families, businesses, and trusts.

