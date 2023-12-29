Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the third quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 32,863 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 712,245 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $38,290,000 after buying an additional 227,381 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 182,613 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,817,000 after buying an additional 8,702 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 109,722 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.38. The stock has a market cap of $205.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,096,856.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,619.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.