Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 201 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $478.96 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $379.60 and a fifty-two week high of $479.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $452.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $446.65. The company has a market capitalization of $370.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

