Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Sets New 12-Month High at $62.67

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.67 and last traded at $62.37, with a volume of 23813 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.65.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.75 and a 200 day moving average of $46.26. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $423.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.25 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 28.96%. Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.23%.

In other news, Director Stephen D. Williams sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $3,648,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,520.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 5.3% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,127,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,922,000 after purchasing an additional 56,883 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 36.2% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 18.2% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,806,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

