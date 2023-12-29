WASHINGTON TRUST Co Reduces Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 71.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,805 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,410.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2,218.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on WBD. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.73.

Shares of WBD stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

