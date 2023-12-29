Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1,459.9% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after buying an additional 14,664 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Waste Management by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 55,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,573,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,598 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,269. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

Waste Management stock opened at $178.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $179.50.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.93.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

