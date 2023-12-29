Wedbush Increases Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $130.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential downside of 15.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Expedia Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.29.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EXPE

Expedia Group Stock Up 0.0 %

EXPE opened at $153.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.31. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $84.20 and a 52 week high of $155.84. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.29. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the online travel company to repurchase up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,500,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 236,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,492,341.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,500,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 236,521 shares in the company, valued at $35,492,341.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,477 shares of company stock worth $10,980,725. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,058,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,582,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after buying an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 166.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,192,706 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $130,470,000 after acquiring an additional 745,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after acquiring an additional 741,856 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.